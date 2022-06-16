Venezuelan president arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit [PHOTO]

16 June 2022 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Venezuelan President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was met by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

--

