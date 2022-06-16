Azerbaijan prepares new draft law on public procurement

16 June 2022 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has prepared a new draft law on public procurement, Head of State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry Mammad Abbasbayli said at the opening of the Partners and Business Baku 2022 exhibition and conference, Trend reports.

He noted that the bill is at the stage of final approval.

"We hope that it will be presented to Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) by the end of 2022," Abbasbayli said.

