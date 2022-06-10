Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Iranian counterpart over train crash

10 June 2022 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has condoled Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi over a train crash.

"We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives and injuries as a passenger train derailed on the Mashad-Yazd railroad track. Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my deep condolences to you, the families, and loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Iran, and wish the injured swiftest possible recovery. May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!"

