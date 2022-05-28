Azerbaijan executes pardon decree in several penitentiary facilities of Justice Ministry [PHOTO]

28 May 2022 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The pardon decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was implemented in penitentiary institution No. 16 of the Ministry of Justice, Trend reports.

The decree affected 11 convicts [one Iranian citizen, and the rest - citizens of Azerbaijan] from the above institution. Besides, three persons from penitentiary institution No. 14 of the ministry were released in accordance with the decree.

At the same time, the pardon decree affected 27 persons from penitentiary institution No. 2, of whom 22 were released, while the sentence term of five of them was reduced by half.

The released persons include those who were detained during riots in Ganja city [in 2018] and journalist Zohrab Aliyev.

Azerbaijan has started the implementation of the pardon decree signed by the country's President Ilham Aliyev on May 27.

As a consequence of reviewing pardon applications of numerous convicted individuals, members of their families, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, as well as human rights organizations addressed to the President of Azerbaijan, 213 people have been granted clemency on the basis of humanist principles following the Presidential Order.

These people were pardoned in recognition of their personality, medical state, marital status, the nature and degree of public danger of committed crimes, as well as the term of serving sentences and behavior during this period.

Some 168 people punished with deprivation of liberty were released after serving a specified period of time, while the unserved part of the punishment for 36 people was reduced by half. Three people sentenced to conditional imprisonment were released from punishment, whereas six people sentenced to restriction of freedom – from the unserved part of the sentence.

