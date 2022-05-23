Azerbaijani, Turkish top diplomats discuss cooperation, regional issues on the phone

23 May 2022 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed cooperation and regional issues, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

In a telephone conversation on May 22, the ministers focused on the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as exchanged views on issues of cooperation in the trilateral format, the regional situation, including issues related to Ukraine, the ministry further added.

Earlier, in a tweet, Bayramov sympathized with Turkey over the tragic bus crash in Adana.

"We are extremely saddened by the news that a bus carrying students traveling from Adana to Konya crashed in Turkey. We express our condolences to the families and friends of those dead in the accident, and wish Allah the Almighty grant good health to the wounded," the tweet said.

A bus carrying 44 university students to a Youth Feast event in the province of Adana went off the roadway and crashed in the Central Anatolian region of Nigde, killing three persons.

The tragedy occurred at 0400 when the bus was traveling from Adana to Konya, killing three Selcuk University students and injuring over 40 others.

In another move, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci stated that one of the central streets in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city is named after the founder of the Republic of Turkey, prominent public and political figure, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

"One of the central streets in Shusha is named after Ataturk. We express our gratitude," the ambassador wrote on his Twitter account.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, was liberated from Armenia's occupation on November 8, 2020. The city, which played a critical role in liberating Karabakh, is located on the road to Khankandi, the region's largest city.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as the "Year of Shusha". Considering the historical and cultural significance of the second capital for the Azerbaijani nation, this is a big step in the promotion of the country.

According to officials, the declaration of 2022 as the "Year of Shusha" will provide new opportunities to demonstrate Azerbaijan's determination in restoring liberated territories.

Following the liberation of Shusha, the Azerbaijani government prioritized restoration work, including the restoration and preservation of the city's historical and cultural heritage.

---

