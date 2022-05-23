In a visit to Finland, Azerbaijani diplomat discusses bilateral, regional issues

23 May 2022 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On May 20-21, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev paid a working visit to Finland, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister had meetings with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, First Vice-Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Antti Rinne, Foreign Policy Adviser to the Finnish president Petri Hakkarainen, and State Secretary for the Foreign Ministry Matti Anttonen.

The meetings underscored the importance of the visit implemented ahead of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Finland, as well as cultural events to be held in the capitals of the two countries. The state of bilateral relations and prospects for further development were also discussed, and the existing potential was emphasized, in particular, in the fields of education and the economy.

The round-tables with the leaders and researchers of the Finnish Institute of International Relations (FIIA) and the Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation focused on the processes of normalization in the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period, as well as topical international and regional problems.