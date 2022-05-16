The State Employment Agency under the Labor and Social Security Ministry has provided jobs for around 24,674 unemployed and job seekers in January-April 2022, Azernews reports.

Of those involved in the active employment program, 13,736 were provided with suitable jobs, while about 4,325 people were involved in the self-employment program to start small businesses. The ministry is helping them to establish small businesses in accordance with their business plans.

The agency also involved 1,023 unemployed people in vocational training in the first four months of the year. Within the framework of cooperation with employers, these people were provided with advanced training courses in various areas and work was started to provide them with employment.

The ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population, including martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war.

Social support measures taken by Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Security Ministry covered more than 30,000 citizens, including members of martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression since the end of the 44-day war with Armenia in November 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz