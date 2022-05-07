The Azerbaijani Army military units and special forces have conducted special tactical drills, the Defence Ministry reported.

The drills were held in line with the approved annual training plan, the report added.

On hard-to-reach mountainous and rocky areas, special forces carry out reconnaissance activities, mountain training exercises, and various movements.

The main attention is paid to further improving the combat capability of military units and special forces.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that the servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

The servicemen will join the Eternity-2022, EFES-2022, Indestructible Brotherhood- 2022, Winter Training– 2022, International Army Games - 2022, and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.

