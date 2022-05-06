A competition for the title of Best Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Platoon has been conducted in the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Defense Ministry said on May 5.

The competition was held under the approved annual training plan, the report added.

"During the competition, tasks were completed to detect toxic substances, conduct radiation and chemical reconnaissance, and also improve the practical and field skills of military personnel in aerosol camouflage during various combat operations of the troops," the press release added.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve the combat readiness of the military personnel and are aimed at improving interaction and combat coordination among the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Furthermore, in 2021 Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Pakistani special forces conducted joint drills, codenamed Three Brothers to improve communication and coordination among the military personnel during the combat operations.

Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units. In 2021, a series of joint drills were held with the participation of servicemen of the two nations.

Azerbaijani servicemen also attended the army games held in Kazakhstan and Iran as well as NATO joint drills in Georgia in 2021.

