Comprehensive measures to improve the road infrastructure in Azerbaijan continue, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

According to the agency, the work carried out by it following the decree of the President of Azerbaijan on additional measures for the construction of the Dalimammadli-Duzgishlag-Baghchakurd-Dayirmanlar-Azad-Nizami highway (Goranboy district) has been completed.

The length of the road connecting six settlements with a population of 14,000 people is 16 kilometers.

This two-lane road was reconstructed in accordance with the IV technical category and expanded. Besides, an overhaul of two single-span bridges at the 11th kilometer of the road was carried out.

Then a new asphalt concrete pavement was laid on the road.

At the final stage, five bus stops, road signs, and road markings were installed on it, added the agency.

