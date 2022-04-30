By Trend

Azerbaijan provides an opportunity to increase Chinese product movement through the country, PhD Candidate at University of Cambridge (Department of Politics and International Studies) Yingfeng Ji, a participant of the international conference "South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation", held in Shusha, told Trend.

"Lots of containers and cargoes are being transported from China through Azerbaijan. I've been at the Baku port and saw the number of containers from China," she said.

According to her, a significant increase in transit volume can be achieved through building communication and other new platforms to attract investments.

"Transit route through Azerbaijan is one of the most important routes connecting China with Europe, and the development of its potential is quite essential," Yingfeng Ji added.

---