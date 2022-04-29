By Trend

The support of the international community is needed in the process of demining Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Rick Fawn, professor of Scottish University of St.Andrews, who took part in the international conference on "South Caucasus Development & Cooperation" in Shusha city, told reporters, Trend reports.

Fawn made the remark at the international conference on "South Caucasus Development & Cooperation" in ADA University in Baku on April 29.

"During our visit to Karabakh, we were able to familiarize with the de-mining process. Of course, international support is needed in this issue," he said.

The professor noted that the recent speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the international conference in Baku was very impressive.

"The meeting lasted three hours. President Ilham Aliyev gave clear and precise answers to all the questions of the participants. We received answers to various questions on the development of the South Caucasus and on Azerbaijan's relations with neighboring countries and other states," Fawn said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz