Azerbaijan is ready to use both existing and new ways for the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus, Assistant to Azerbaijani First Vice-President Elchin Amirbayov has stated.

He made the remarks at the "South Caucasus Development and Cooperation" international conference in Shusha.

"Other countries should also influence the acceleration of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Armenia shouldn't miss the opportunity of its development, and socioeconomic integration in the South Caucasus," he noted.

During the same event, co-founder and director of the Institute for Security and Development Policy Svante E. Cornell stated that Armenia has already begun to realize that obstructing the peace process is not good for it.

"Armenia's position on the situation in South Caucasus cannot be changed overnight. But it seems that even people in Armenia started to realize that the country needs a new strategy," Cornell added.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani community could not know exactly what was happening in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh while it was under Armenian occupation.

"We could not see the realities existing here until nowadays, but being in Shusha, we see everything with our own eyes," Cornell noted.

Talking about the peace treaty, the Azerbaijani president's special representative in the liberated territories within the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha region), Emin Huseynov, noted that the Karabakh conflict is over and Azerbaijan has repeatedly declared its readiness to establish peace.

He stressed that Azerbaijan sends a message of readiness for peace, it is interested in peace and stability in the region.

"Azerbaijan is a country which has managed to integrate well into regional processes, and Armenia still has a chance to join the regional integration. Better late than never," he added.

Meanwhile, participants of the international conference were given a tour of Shusha city.

It was noted that the guests visited historical places such as the Shusha fortress, and Jidir Plain.

During the tour, they were given detailed information about the history, culture, and eminent personalities of Shusha, as well as about the construction work carried out on behalf of the country's government.

To recap, Shusha hosted the "South Caucasus Development and Cooperation" international conference, organized by the Center of Analysis of International Relations and ADA University.

Two panel discussions on "Shusha – the road to revival" and "Cooperation, opportunities, and challenges" took place during the conference.

The forum is attended by experts, researchers, and media representatives from about 50 foreign think tanks from more than 20 countries. On April 29, participants will continue the discussion on "Mines threats and the challenges of IDPs return".

The main purpose of the Shusha international conference is to develop relations between the countries of the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period, to consider opening communications, and to discuss a peaceful agenda for the normalization of relations with Armenia, formed by Azerbaijan as a basis for progress, security and prosperity.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, was liberated from Armenia's occupation on November 8, 2020. The city, which played a critical role in liberating Karabakh, is located on the road to Khankandi, the region's largest city.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as the "Year of Shusha". The declaration of 2022 as the "Year of Shusha" will provide new opportunities to demonstrate Azerbaijan's determination in restoring liberated territories, according to officials.

