By Sabina Mammadli

There are conditions for the Azerbaijan-Armenia joint border commission to begin work on border delimitation and demarcation in the near future, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said.

Bayramov made the remarks at a joint briefing with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Baku, on April 27.

The minister noted that the main goal of Azerbaijan is to ensure peace in the South Caucasus region.

"I informed my Georgian colleague about this in detail. Azerbaijan provided detailed information on the principles of the peace agreement. I had two telephone conversations with the Armenian foreign minister. There is an agreement on the parameters of the joint commission on demarcation and delimitation of the border. There are also conditions for the start of work of this commission in near future," Bayramov stated.

According to him, following the principles of international law, Armenia can take its place in regional cooperation.

During the briefing, the minister stated that Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation in the South Caucasus is an example and can be used as a successful model for neighboring countries.

Expressing high appreciation for the first official visit of Darchiashvili to Azerbaijan after his appointment as Georgian foreign minister, Bayramov noted strong friendly relations between the countries.

He said that Azerbaijan assesses the Georgian foreign minister's visit to Baku as a clear example of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Azerbaijan and Georgia are conducting a policy of good neighborliness and cooperation, and their relations are developing in many areas. Both countries support each other's territorial integrity," he stressed.

Further, Bayramov pointed out that a total of 113 agreements have been signed between Georgia and Azerbaijan to date.

He noted that the signing of 19 more documents is currently being considered by the two countries.

"In the near future, we are likely to witness the signing of these documents," he added.

For his part, the Georgian minister that Azerbaijani-Georgian strategic relations will continue to develop in the interests of the two countries' peoples.

“Economic and trade projects are being successfully implemented between our countries. Such joint projects as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway have been implemented. These projects increase the attractiveness of our countries. Trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are at the highest level,” Darchiashvili said.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are collaborating in a variety of economic fields. Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a number of cooperation agreements in 2021 as part of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

Simultaneously, as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $763.6 million, with exports accounting for $661 million and imports accounting for $102.6 million.

