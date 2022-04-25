By Trend

Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Erika Olson, will travel to Azerbaijan for meetings with government officials and to participate in a regional Chiefs of Mission Conference April 27-28, Trend reports citing the US embassy in Azerbaijan.

Olson will be joining U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle D. (Lee) Litzenberger, U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Kelly C. Degnan, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne M. Tracy, USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Mark Simakovsky, Acting Coordinator for U.S. Assistance to Europe and Eurasia Greg Naarden, and Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Andrew Schofer.

Such Chiefs of Mission conferences take place on a regular basis. Most recently, U.S. Embassy Yerevan hosted in 2021. U.S. Embassy Baku and U.S. Embassy Tbilisi also hosted in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Due to COVID-19, the conference was not held in 2020.

