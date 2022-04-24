By Trend

U.S. Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Andrew Schofer arrived in Baku, Trend reports citing the Twitter page of US Embassy in Baku.

"We welcome Andrew Schofer, U.S. Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, to Baku April 24-29. The U.S. remains deeply committed to engaging bilaterally and multilaterally to promote a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus," said the message.

