The 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis has ended in Shusha.

The two-day Congress brought together over 400 diaspora representatives and guests from 65 countries.

On the second day of the forum, head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues Farah Aliyeva, presented orders and medals to the diaspora representatives, awarded in accordance with the presidential decree.

In her speech, Farah Aliyeva noted that she was glad to see representatives of the Diaspora in her native Shusha.

On belhalf of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora, she expressed expressed graditude to the state structures for their support in the high-level organization of the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Shusha.

Special Representative of the President in Shusha Aydin Karimov stressed that the Azerbaijani diaspora can make a serious contribution to the restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Chairman of the Board of the Shusha City State Reserve Administration Maftun Abbasov proposed holding the next congress in the renovated and restored Shusha.

Then a group of diaspora activists was awarded medals "For merits in the diaspora activity".

The congress also adopted the following documents: a resolution, an appeal of the representatives of the V Congress of World Azerbaijanis to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, an appeal of the representatives of the congress to the Azerbaijanis of the world, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP ), to the international community on the mine problem in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The forum approved the new composition of the Coordinating Council of World Azerbaijanis. President Ilham Aliyev was elected as chairman of the council, and Fuad Muradov, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora - as the council’s executive secretary.

Speaking at the forum, Fuad Muradov noted the holding of fruitful discussions on the further activities of the diaspora during the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Azerbaijan`s cultural capital, the city of Shusha, and expressed gratitude to the forum participants.

Notably, the first Congress of World Azerbaijanis was held on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev in 2001. The second, third and fourth congresses took place in accordance with the orders of President Ilham Aliyev in 2006, 2011 and 2016 respectively.

---

