By Trend

Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Otar Shamugia plans on visiting Azerbaijan for the ministerial meeting on "Digitalization of Agriculture", which will be held in Baku on May 6, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between minister Shamugia and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Faig Guliyev.

The parties talked about the successful cooperation between the two countries and further development of trade relations due to the ministerial to be held in Baku, in which about 30 ministers from different countries will participate.

