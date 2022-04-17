By Trend

Uzbekistan is interested in strengthening cooperation with Baku International Sea Trade Port, the country’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bahram Ashrafkhanov said during a meeting with Taleh Ziyadov, director general of the port, Trend reports.

According to Ashrafkhanov, the port of Baku has successfully passed a long way of development in a short period of time.

"Strengthening existing cooperation in the field of international and multimodal transportation will create important opportunities for the further growth of high-speed and combined cargo transportation," he noted.

Ziyadov said that the Baku port plays an important role in the Trans-Caspian international transport route and activities carried out in the field of logistics for the efficient operation of the port's business partners.

The ambassador visited the Baku port for the first time in August 2020.

