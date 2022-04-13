By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz foreign ministries have discussed bilateral relations and the expansion of political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reported.

The political consultations were held via videoconference on April 12.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, while the Kyrgyz side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Aibek Moldogaziyev.

Furthermore, the deputy ministers had an exchange of views on promoting cooperation within regional and international organizations.

During the meeting, the importance of mutual visits and meetings in terms of developing bilateral cooperation was also emphasized.

The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan amounted to $9 million in 2021.

Earlier, the two countries agreed to boost ties by activating the work of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, and by paying attention to the issues of mutual exports and imports of goods and products from Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

