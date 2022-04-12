By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and Turkish Chief of General Staff Intelligence Corps Gen Rafet Dalkiran have met to discuss the prospects for bilateral military cooperation, the ministry reported on April 12.

In welcoming the Turkish delegation, Hasanov emphasized that reforms are underway to bring the Azerbaijani army up to the standards of the Turkish Armed Forces, as instructed by the high command.

Dalkiran stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry reported that Azerbaijani servicemen will take part in the Efes-2022 multinational drills to be held in Izmir, Turkey in May-June.

---