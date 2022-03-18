By Trend

A meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan-UN partnership is being held in Shusha, Trend reports.

The UN flag was raised in Azerbaijan's Shusha within the framework of the event.

The participants of the meeting first arrived by plane at the Fuzuli International Airport and then went to Shusha along Victory Road.

The main purpose of the Shusha meeting is to establish a favorable platform for reviewing ways of the Azerbaijan-UN partnership towards the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as to discuss Azerbaijan's new priorities and opportunities in the post-pandemic and post-conflict realities.

Discussions at the meeting will be held within two panels.

The first panel will consider current challenges and opportunities in Sustainable Development Goals during the post-conflict period, as well as the exchange of views on ensuring the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated lands, use of green energy potential, humanitarian activities, demining operations, etc.

The second panel will discuss the state of the world after the COVID-19 pandemic, post-pandemic realities, assessment of possibilities to reduce its socio-economic impact on the global environment, and Azerbaijan's global initiatives in this area.

The meeting is attended by high-ranking state and government officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the UN Resident Coordinator in the country, and heads of UN agencies in Azerbaijan.

---

