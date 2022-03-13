By Trend

On March 12, 2022, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos as part of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Trend reports citing the press service of ministry.

During the meeting, Miguel Angel Moratinos highly appreciated the importance attached to inter-religious and inter-civilizational dialogue in Azerbaijan, as well as the work carried out in this direction, at the same time noting that the steps taken by Azerbaijan in this regard are significant and indicative. Recalling his visits to Azerbaijan at different times, Miguel Angel Moratinos said that during his last visit to Azerbaijan, he visited the liberated territories and personally witnessed the destruction committed there. Noting that steps were taken to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan at the next stage within the framework of the Peace for Culture initiative through the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Moratinos said that a memorandum of understanding would be signed soon and a special event would be held in New York.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that people of different nationalities and confessions traditionally live in peace in Azerbaijan. Providing detailed information about the traditions of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, the minister noted that multiculturalism in Azerbaijan is a state policy. At the same time, Jeyhun Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan is determined to take measures to reintegrate, provided with natural rights and all persons of freedom of Armenian origin, is in the conflict-affected territories of Azerbaijan, with the citizens of Azerbaijan, them back into its political, social and economic space.

Referring to the steps taken to protect and restore cultural heritage in the liberated territories in the post-conflict period, minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted cooperation with international experts and organizations in the liberated territories in the field of protection, restoration of all cultural heritage, regardless of religion or ethnicity and also noted that this shows how transparent and open Azerbaijan is in this process.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz