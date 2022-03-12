By Trend

Today, humanitarian aid will be sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine once again, including food, medications and medical supplies, Trend reports.

Silkway cargo plane will deliver 380 tons of humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

The plane will take off from the Azerbaijani capital at 09:00 Baku time.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Baku Vladislav Kanevsky thanked the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for humanitarian assistance.



