By Trend

There were 14 schools in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly city before Armenia’s occupation and all of them were destroyed by Armenia, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov said, Trend reports.

“The entire infrastructure of Khojaly city was destroyed,” Gurbanov said. “Historical monuments, monuments in the cemetery of the city were destroyed. All this clearly shows Armenia’s essence.”

During the First Karabakh War, Armenia committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken, hostage.

