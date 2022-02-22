By Trend

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to build up ties through new industries, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov told Trend.

"Our countries plan to build up ties through new industries. We consider textile, silk, leather, footwear and electrical industries as such promising industries for this purpose," the ambassador said.

The ambassador further stressed development of bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are working towards multiple increases in the volume of bilateral trade turnover.

"We have all the necessary opportunities to multiply the volume of bilateral trade," Ashrafkhanov said.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are taking the necessary steps to build up cooperation ties.

"Over the past five years, the trade turnover between our countries has grown almost six times. By the end of 2021, this figure increased by 142 percent compared to 2020," Ashrafkhanov said.

The ambassador stressed that despite the coronavirus pandemic, trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan tends to grow.

"We were looking for new mechanisms to ensure the continuity of mutual contacts and ties in order to expand agreements. Even during the pandemic, we held new online meetings, online business forums in the B2G, B2C format. But basically, we tried to hold meetings in the B2B format. Our countries have done everything possible to ensure that such meetings are held on an ongoing basis two to three times a year. We are trying to increase the frequency of such meetings, as they bear fruit," Ashrafkhanov said.

"In addition to the existing platforms for cooperation, such as the Uzbek-Azerbaijani Business Council and the Interregional Forum, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are looking for new platforms to ensure bilateral ties in all areas", the ambassador said.

As the ambassador stated Azerbaijani Azermash SR plant, established with the participation of an Uzbek company, intends to start producing in 2022 at least 5,000 cars a year.

According to him, the next step for the plant will be the expansion of the range and model portfolio of Chevrolet in Azerbaijan, as well as a gradual increase in production volumes in the near future.

"Last September, we witnessed an event related to the commissioning of a new automobile plant in Hajigabul (Azerbaijan), which already in the same month began assembling Chevrolet Nexia and Cobalt cars. Two months after commissioning, in December 2021, the plant expanded production scale and started assembling such car models as Chevrolet Damas, Labo, Malibu, Tracker and Lacetti," Ashrafkhanov said.

Azermash SR is a joint company established by Avtosanoat Invest LLC (Uzbekistan) and STA INSAAT LLC (Azerbaijan).

Besides that, the ambassador talked about Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan for 2022-2026.

According to him, Uzbekistan intends to join the ranks of countries with middle-upper-income countries over the next five years

He said the Development Strategy provides for the implementation of many activities that are aimed at creating a solid foundation for joining such countries.

“The strategy consists of seven main areas to be achieved over the next five years,” Ashrafkhanov said.

According to the ambassador, this strategy will serve as a basis for Uzbekistan to carry out large-scale further reforms and transformations in all spheres of the economy.

He also noted that the strategy set such priorities as further liberalization of economy, privatization in most areas, price stabilization, attracting a large amount of foreign investment, liquidation of the monopoly, promotion and development.

“The main attention is paid to cooperation with foreign partners for development of the goals provided for this strategy,” the ambassador said.

