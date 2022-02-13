By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-day official visit to the UAE will begin on February 14, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The visit is carried out after the normalization of bilateral relations and decisions on mutual investment.

The normalization of relations between the two countries began after Erdogan received UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on August 18, 2021.

On the second day of his visit to the Emirates, the Turkish head of state will travel to Dubai, where he will visit the World Expo 2020.

Erdogan will take part in the opening of the "National Day of Turkey" within the framework of the international exhibition, which is a symbol of industrialization and an open platform for demonstrating technical and technological achievements.

President Erdogan is also expected to visit the UAE and Azerbaijan pavilions.

