By Trend

The new draft amendments to the Labour Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan provide for several benefits to war veterans, Chief of the State Labour Inspectorate Service Fuad Heydarov said, Trend reports.

"In accordance with the changes, if it is necessary to dismiss workers with the same professional skills, the employer will have to keep the war veteran employed," Heydarov said.

According to him, it is also envisaged to enshrine the right to grant special leave to war veterans in Article 130 of the Labour Code.

