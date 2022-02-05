By Trend

The growth rate of the amount of targeted state social assistance is maintained in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In January 2022, the average monthly amount of targeted state social assistance paid per family increased by 17 percent and reached 282 manat ($165.8) compared to the same period in 2021.

"According to the new law, the need threshold for the appointment of targeted state social assistance has risen by 17.6 percent, or 30 manat ($17.6) and has been set in the amount of 200 manat ($117.6) for 2022. This will also make it possible to increase the amount of targeted state social assistance in 2022," the ministry stated.



