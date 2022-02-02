By Vugar Khalilov

Social Services Agency Board Chairman Vugar Behbudov has said that Azerbaijan has repatriated 81 of its citizens from Iraq and Syria in 2021, the local media reported on February 1.

"In 2021, a total of 81 citizens were returned from Iraq and Syria, 49 of which were placed in social service institutions subordinate to the agency," Behbudov said.

During the briefing, Behbudov stated that the citizens repatriated from Iraq and Syria to Azerbaijan have been provided with the necessary social support by the Labour and Social Security Ministry.

He noted that some 358 Azerbaijani citizens (340 children and 18 women) have been repatriated by the relevant state agencies since 2018.

Earlier, on November 24, 2021, twelve Azerbaijani citizens held in the Amerna camp in Syria's Jerablus city were repatriated to the country.

The citizens were returned to the country as a result of consistent and coordinated measures taken by the Azerbaijani government.

Additionally, on October 28, 2021, 38 children - Azerbaijani citizens, who were in correctional institutions and orphanages in Iraq were repatriated to Azerbaijan.

The children were brought back to the country thanks to coordinated and phased measures taken by the Azerbaijani government. Firstly, the location of the repatriates and their citizenship were determined, and then they were provided with documents to return to Azerbaijan and air tickets.

---

