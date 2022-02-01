By Trend

The processes of conferring "Veteran of War" title and assigning of a monthly presidential pension was launched on February 1 as part of the implementation of the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 29, 2021, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told Trend.

According to the ministry, the "Veteran of War" title was conferred to the servicemen of the State Security Service and the State Border Service who participated in the hostilities for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity from September 27 through November 10, 2020 on the basis of a list previously agreed by the State Security Service and the State Border Service with the Cabinet of Ministers.

The information about the participants of war from the State Border Service has been included in the Zefer subsystem of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. A monthly presidential pension worth 80 manat ($47) has been assigned to them since January 1, 2022.

The pensions are assigned through an e-system, that is, without the appeal of servicemen and sending any documents.

Regardless of the date of assignment, all payments have been calculated since January 1, 2022.

Presently, other structures, namely, the Ministry of Defense, the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for Military Service are carrying out the corresponding work related to conferring "Veteran of War" title and assigning the pension.

The process of conferring the "Veteran of War" title to all participants of the second Karabakh war and the assignment of a monthly presidential scholarship will be completed in the coming days.

During the assignment of payment, these citizens will receive an SMS and information about the bank that will issue the pension cards for them.

