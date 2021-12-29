By Trend

Turkish ASELSAN company created its subsidiary - ASELSAN-Baku [in 1998] thanks to the expansion of the spheres of activity and the range of services rendered in Azerbaijan, the head of the board and general director of the company Haluk Gorgun said in an interview to Xalq gazeti newspaper, Trend reports on Dec. 29.

According to Gorgun, through the subsidiary the company develops new projects in Azerbaijan, installs various systems, carries out maintenance and repair work when necessary.

The main activity of ASELSAN-Baku is research, development and production of the most advanced military products for the Air, Navy and Ground Forces, Gorgun said.

“We are witnessing the exceptional efforts of Azerbaijan and Turkey and their armed forces to ensure security in the region. The decisive position on this issue of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Ilham Aliyev inspires us. ASELSAN is trying to support the efforts of the two countries in the field of regional security and military cooperation, which are the most important issues of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations,” he noted.

“Providing the Azerbaijani army with ASELSAN products in the Karabakh region since the early 1990s, we maintain contacts in many areas to improve these lands and give our children a bright future," Gorgun said.

