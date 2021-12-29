By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Col-Gen Karim Valiyev has visited the Land Forces, the Defence Ministry reported on December 29.

Initially, Valiyev checked the conditions created in the headquarters, as well as other administrative buildings of the Land Forces Command and held a meeting on the results of 2021, the report added.

Reminding the tasks set by the high command, Valiyev stressed the importance of further improvement of military personnel’s combat capabilities.

The combat readiness of servicemen, their moral and psychological state, as well as other significant issues were discussed at the meeting.

The deputy defence minister also congratulated the personnel on the occasion of the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

Later, Valiyev visited the military personnel of one of the operational (commando) military units. Addressing the meeting, he stressed the importance of further advancing the professional skills of servicemen and gave relevant instructions.

On December 24, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev visited the liberated Khojavand region's Hadrut village to open a military unit of commando forces. Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan will create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz