By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Land Forces Operations Commando military unit has conducted tactical and special drills, the Defence Ministry reported on December 28.

The drills were held under the combat training plan, the report added.

According to the collected intelligence data, the region where the imaginary enemy's sabotage group was meant to perform a provocation was identified in line with the exercise plan.

“In order to suppress the sabotage group’s provocation, the commandos left the places of their permanent deployment on alert and moved to the operational area,” the ministry said.

In severe climates and places with difficult terrain, several redeployment methods were utilized.

“During the operation, the commandos ambushed by the subversive group of the imaginary enemy made a quick decision and trained the rules of repelling the ambush and conducting reconnaissance in the area,” the report underlined.

It was noted that the drills were aimed at improving the personnel’s tactical skills in the conditions of day and night visibility, as well as further advancing the commandos’ operational capabilities.

The participants demonstrated high professionalism during the exercises and accomplished all the assigned tasks successfully, the report concluded.

On December 24, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev visited the liberated Khojavand region's Hadrut village to open a military unit of commando forces. Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan will create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.

