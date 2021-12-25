By Trend

First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva made a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the birthday of President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

In the footage published by Mehriban Aliyeva, the head of state, goes up to the horizontal bar, then makes 15 pull ups, once again demonstrating excellent physical shape.

This demonstrates that President Ilham Aliyev not only cares about the development of various sports in our country, but is also actively involved in sports.

