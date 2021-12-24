By Trend

Russia welcomes international efforts aimed at normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Dec. 24 during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“We proceed from the agreement dated November 26 and are working to create a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia with further demarcation through Russia’s consultative assistance at the request of the sides,” the spokesperson said.

“At the same time, we welcome international efforts aimed at normalizing bilateral relations,” Zakharova said. “We will continue to render all the necessary support, including consulting services, to both Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz