By Trend

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez arrived in Baku to participate in the first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum, Trend reports on Dec. 21 referring to the minister’s message on Twitter.

The first Azerbaijan-Turkey energy forum will be held in Baku on December 21-22 under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.

The documents are expected to be signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey at the forum on Dec. 22.

The first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum was established within the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey to ensure more flexible and result-oriented strategic energy cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz