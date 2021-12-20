By Trend

The energy situation in Europe is deteriorating, "complete chaos" ensues in a large part of the continent, said the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic during the inspection of the Kostolac thermal power plant, Trend reports citing TASS.

"At the moment, in Serbia, everyone has electricity, except for 500 households, which is on the verge of statistical error. We managed to provide everyone with electricity, the network is stable. We can calm down a little, although complete chaos is just beginning to come in a significant part of Europe, this can be seen literally everywhere, on all exchanges, at all prices," he said.

According to him, the energy crisis in Serbia was overcome, including through the purchase of fuel oil from Azerbaijan and Iran.

