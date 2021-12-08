By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani border guards have neutralized a border violator in the country's state border with Iran, the State Border Service has reported.

At about 1600 on December 7, 2021, the Goytapa border detachment discovered two border violators at the border post near Yardimli region's Dashkant village, the report added.

Despite the warning shots, the offenders disobeyed the order and fired at the border guard. As a result of the operational measures, one of the violators was neutralized, while the other one managed to escape the scene of the incident, the State Border Service reported.

Measures are being taken along with the law-enforcement agencies to search for another border violator and identify the neutralized one.

As part of the operation, an attempt to smuggle 4,270 of cigarette packs from neighboring Iran was thwarted.

Two parcels containing cigarette packs were seized as a result of the operation.

Iran was informed about the incident and senior officers of the State Border Service were sent to the scene of the incident.

--

