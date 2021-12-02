By Trend

The head of the Civil Service of Azerbaijan Azad Jafarli, during the UNESCO meeting, gave an adequate response to the provocative statements of Armenia, Trend reports with reference to the Civil Service.

According to the information, a delegation led by the head of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture Azad Jafarli is on a visit to France.

The purpose of the visit is to participate in the 14th meeting of the member states of The Hague Convention of UNESCO "On the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of an Armed Conflict" Protocol of The Hague Convention, as well as at the 16th meeting of the Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

Within the framework of the events, it is planned to discuss issues in connection with the implementation of the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, areas of cooperation, the report of national reports on the implementation of the Convention, the implementation of the second protocol, ratification, and accession of new states, reports on the implementation of the protocol.

During the 14th meeting of the States Parties to the Convention, held on November 29, the head of the State Service of Azerbaijan, Azad Jafarli, made a speech. Noting the importance of the convention, he reported on the state of monuments in the liberated territories, stressed the importance of the technical mission of UNESCO in this direction.

It is reported that an adequate response was given to the provocative statements of the Armenian side.

The delegation headed by the head of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture Azad Jafarli will also take part in the 9th meeting of the state parties to the second protocol and in the second meeting of the committee.

