Webinar conference was held for young people from Central Asian countries, organized by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum - Eurasian Regional Center (ICYF-ERC) in partnership with Youth Wing MK “Jas Otan” under the party “Nur Otan” the Republic of Kazakhstan Youth Affairs Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan and its Youth Entrepreneurship Support Center.

The main goals of this program, launched by the ICYF-ER are to enable young people to be an active part of society in terms of social entrepreneurship and leadership, to acquire knowledge required to realization of their dreams and plans; to push the youth to broaden their worldview and apply the new knowledge in real life situations; to organize an assignment at the end of the training where participants will apply what they have learned and to create an opportunity for networking of the youth interested in the spheres of digital marketing, leadership, social entrepreurship, and international organization management.

The lectures were held by instructors Ruslan Yuldashev (Uzbekistan) an engineer and consultant, technical director of the educational online platform ModMe.uz, co-founder of the MARS IT school for children and Sarah Rajabli (Azerbaijan) social Entrepreneur, Founder of BUTA Art & Sweets and Youth Center for Social Business, on such topics as Young Entrepreneurship, Social Entrepreneurship, Digital Marketing, Leadership and Self-development and Work with international organizations.

It should be noted that, since 2011, the ICYF-ERC has been successfully implementing the program “Islamic Cooperation Youth Entrepreneurship Network” (ICYEN). Traditionally, every year, the ICYEN International Forum is held in Kazan city, Republic of Tatarstan.

