By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on November 25.Strong north-west wind will be followed by the mild north-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5-7 °C at night, +7-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, and +7-9 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 765 mm Hg to 773 mm Hg, and relative humidity will be 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is also expected in the regions. Snowfall may fall in some areas. It will be foggy in some districts in the night and morning hours. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +7-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 and -6 °C at night, and 0 and -3 °C in the daytime.

