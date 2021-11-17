By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani and German military legal experts have discussed military legislation at a meeting in Baku, the Defence Ministry reported on November 15.

The meeting was held under the annual military cooperation plan signed between the Azerbaijani and German defence ministries, the report added.

As a part of the meeting dedicated to military law, the experts exchanged views on matters such as mutual exchange of experience in the military legislation sphere, as well as issues of administrative execution and carrying out the line of duty investigation.

The officials also focused on studying advanced practices for the activities of military lawyers and discussed other aspects.

Germany recognized Azerbaijan’s independence on January 12, 1992, and diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 20, 1992. Azerbaijan opened its first embassy in Western Europe, in Germany on September 2, 1992.

The countries have signed various agreements that cover different spheres of bilateral relations. The defence ministries of the two countries signed a document on military cooperation on March 9, 2006.

