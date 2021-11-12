By Trend

The socially-oriented expenditures of the Azerbaijani state budget will reach 13.8 billion manat ($8.1 billion), making up 46.4 percent of the budget, in 2022, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on November 12, Trend reports.

Sharifov made the remark during new discussions of the draft state budget for next year at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on public associations and religious structures, science and education, family, women and children, health and culture, documents included in the state budget package.

According to the minister, in this part of the budget, the share of labor costs will increase, making up 60 percent.

In this direction, 8.97 billion manat ($5.28 billion) will be allocated, which is 22.7 percent more compared to this year. Over the past five years, the wage fund has grown by 3.6 billion manat ($2.1 billion) or 1.8 times, he added.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz