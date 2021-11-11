By Trend

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) evacuated 70 of its employees from offshore facilities on Nov.10 due to storm, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the SOCAR Public Relations and Event Organization Department, told Trend.

Ahmadov emphasized that during storms, work on the open sites is suspended.

"According to available information, none of the SOCAR employees suffered from the consequences of a sharp deterioration of the weather," he said.

The company has recently strengthened control over the observance of safety rules, and its structural units have been created to effectively ensure labor protection, added Ahmadov.

