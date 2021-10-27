By Vafa Ismayilova

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 27, 2021

- Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her Instagram account.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has released information on the latest situation on the front.

- The chief of staff of the Armenian motorized infantry division was killed. The list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian armed forces has been announced.

- Tartar city and Tartar region's villages were shelled.

- The Azerbaijani army liberated four cities, four settlements and 165 villages in just one month.

- The territories of Goranboy, Tartar and Barda regions were shelled. The death toll from Armenian missile attack in Barda has reached four. One of the dead in Barda was an 8-year-old child.

- The Defence Ministry said that over the past day, Armenia's armed forces repeatedly violated the humanitarian ceasefire.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.

