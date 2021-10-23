By Vugar Khalilov

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 23, 2021:

- President Ilham Aliyev shared a publication on Twitter about the liberation of Zilanli, Kurd Mahrizli, Muganli and Alagurshag villages of Gubadli district.

- President Ilham Aliyev shared a publication on Twitter about the liberation of Dolanar and Bunyadli villages of Khojavend district, Dag Tumas, Nusus, Xelefli, Minbashili and Veyselli villages of Jabrayil district, Venedli and Mirzehasanli villages of Zengilan district.

- President Ilham Aliyev had a phone conversation with the father of the National Hero Shukur Hamidov, who became a martyr.

- Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry disseminated information about the latest situation at the front. Important territories and heights were liberated. The Armenian armed forces, leaving the positions, deserted.

- Territories of Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts were subjected to intensive shelling, and four UAVs of Armenian armed forces were neutralized.

- Video of the destruction of Armenian personnel and armored vehicles was published.

- Video from the Minbashili village of Jabrayil district, liberated from the Armenian occupation, was published.

- Video of the destruction of Armenian volunteer detachments in the Khojavend and Fuzuli directions published.

- Video of the destruction of artillery units and the command post of the Armenian armed forces as a result of air strikes was published.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz