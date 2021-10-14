By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has dismissed as inaccurate reports that two Iranian drivers earlier detained in Azerbaijan were handed over back to Tehran.

"Today on October 13, some media and social networks spread false information about the return of Iranian drivers, who were previously detained by the Azerbaijani customs authorities, to their country," the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee said.

The committee added that "the information about their return to their country does not correspond to reality".

It stressed that the investigative directorate of the committee's main operational and investigative directorate had filed a criminal case against two Iranian citizens Barzegar Haji Jafar and Nouruzi Shahrud Heidar under Azerbaijani Criminal Code Articles 206.3.2. and 318.2.

They are charged with smuggling by fraud from Armenia to Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city through Azerbaijan's customs border, using documents and customs identification means.

The detainees are also charged with the illegal crossing of Azerbaijan's protected state border without established documents and outside checkpoints.

Tensions run high between Tehran and Baku after the latter detained the drivers for attempts to illegally enter Azerbaijan's Khankandi.

After the incident, Iran started drills on its border with Azerbaijan. This act was later followed by Tehran's claims about the alleged presence of third forces on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, which Baku officially dismissed as unfounded.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that Azerbaijan never allowed third countries to use its territory against Iran. Meanwhile, Baku stated that it will never let any country interfere in its internal affairs.

