On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 14, 2021

- President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by France 24 TV channel.

- "Azerbaijan’s glorious army has liberated Garadaghli, Khatunbulag, Garakollu villages of Fuzuli region, and Bulutan, Malikjanli, Kamartuk, Taka and Tagaser villages of Khojavand region. Long live Azerbaijan’s Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.

- Armenia's armed forces destroyed a shopping center in Azerbaijan’s Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi regions.

- The Azerbaijani MoD reveals Armenian equipment destroyed overnight.

- The Azerbaijani army destroys one more ballistic missile system of Armenia.

- An Azerbaijani civilian killed in the Armenian armed forces' missile firing.

- Azerbaijani journalists targeted by the Armenian armed forces.

- The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office lists names of wounded in Tartar.

- Legitimate military targets aimed at the civilian population of Azerbaijan neutralized.

- Footage of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil city liberated from occupation unveiled.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

