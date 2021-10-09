By Trend

After President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalty-Naftalan highway in Tartar district on October 3, the State Agency for Highways began to carry out large-scale construction work, Trend reports citing the state agency.

According to the information, the road is being built on the instructions of the head of state on the territory of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. It is noted that this project will play an important role in the social and economic development of the liberated villages and regions.

The total length of the road connecting four settlements amounts to 22 kilometers.

On the instructions of the president and taking into account the development plan of Karabakh, a 19-kilometer section of the road is being built in accordance with the second technical category, and a three-kilometer section - in accordance with the fourth technical category.

The width of the carriageway of the 19-kilometer section of the route will amount to nine meters, the three-kilometer section - six meters.

A 1.8-kilometer section of the road has already been paved. An earthen embankment is being built on the Talish-Tapgaragoyunlu section of the highway.

In addition, as part of the project, a new road bridge across the Injechay River will be built on the section of the road passing through the Tapgaragoyunlu village.

After commissioning, the new road will provide convenient movement of residents of settlements located along it, and will contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.



